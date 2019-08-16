Kartik and Naira’s relationship in danger in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

MUMBAI: Star Plus' popular Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai will witness a huge twist in the upcoming episode.

Kartik and Naira are fighting their toughest times, as Kairav’s open-heart surgery is coming up.

Fortunately, because of Dr. Juhi and Dr. Sid’s efforts, Kairav survives the operation.

Meanwhile, at the hospital, Kartik introduces Naira to Vedika as his ex-wife. Vedika is also shocked to see Naira alive.

Kartik also tells Naira that Vedika is his present wife, leaving Naira devastated.