Kartik and Naira's biggest challenge post Vivaan's death in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
03 Apr 2019 08:10 PM

MUMBAI: The upcoming episode of Star Plus’ popular daily soap Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is up for high-voltage drama.

Kartik and Naira's lives take a new turn as they get the news of Vivaan and Rama's accident. The Goenka and Singhania families reaches the hospital.

Kartik and Naira get the shocker of their lives when they learn that Vivaan is dead. Rama cries in pain as she knows about Gayu’s pregnancy.

Rama is worried for Gayu, and Kartik and Naira console her.

Kartik and Naira now have the responsibility to tell the truth to Gayu.

It will be interesting to see whether Naira and Kartik are able handle this situation.

