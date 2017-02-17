Kartik and Naira's Valentine treat in Yeh Rishta...

The young love birds of Star Plus and Director's Kut' s Yeh Rishta will celebrate Valentine's Day in style!!

To begin with, Kartik (Mohsin Khan) will organize a cute puppet show wherein he will narrate the love story of theirs from the day they met back in Rishikesh.

This doll Act we hear will be endearing to watch !!.

However, there will be a chaos with few thugs entering the Dhaka where Kartik will organize the treat for Naira (Shivangi Joshi).Their entry will spoil the next set of surprises that Kartik would have planned at the spot for Naira.

The love birds will be left dejected as they will leave to their ancestral palace in Bikaner for their wedding.

But once they would reach there, Naira will plan to surprise Kartik with her Valentine's surprise.

She will decorate the entire meadow behind the palace and will hide cute pictures of theirs under beautiful red umbrellas. She will bring Kartik blind-folded to the place.

We hear that Kartik and Naira will exchange vows, dance and romance!!!

Are you ready for this Valentine's treat??

We buzzed actors but did not get through to them.

Gear up for this romantic ambience this weekend.