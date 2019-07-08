Kartik and Vedika to marry in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai?

MUMBAI: The ongoing track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is high on drama. Kartik and Naira are living their separate lives, but finally, Kartik met their son Kairav. Meanwhile, the family members are planning to get Kartik married.

Naira has learned about Kartik pretending to be Kairav father, but Kartik is still unaware of Naira being Kairav's mother.

In the meantime, Dadi is pushing for Kartik's remarriage as she wants him to get over Naira.

Soon, Kartik goes back to Udaipur, where Dadi suddenly announces his marriage with Vedika.

It will be interesting to see if Kartik learns about Naira before it is too late.