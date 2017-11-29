Hot Downloads

Shah Rukh Khan
Shah Rukh Khan
Ravi Bhatia
Ravi Bhatia
Sushant Divgikar
Sushant Divgikar
Jim Carrey
Jim Carrey
Rani Mukerji
Rani Mukerji
Aishwarya Sakhuja
Aishwarya Sakhuja
Kunwar Amar
Kunwar Amar
Lara Dutta
Lara Dutta
Shantanu Maheshwari
Shantanu Maheshwari
Sumeet Vyas
Sumeet Vyas

quickie
One night stands are not part of my life, says Anjum Fakih

One night stands are not part of my life, says Anjum Fakih

more quickie Click Here

guess who
Qubool Hai!!!
guess more Click Here

poll

Friends turn foes: Whom do you support?

Friends turn foes: Whom do you support?
previous polls Click Here
Home > Tv > Tv News
News

Kartik to be arrested; DARK revelations ahead in Yeh Rishta

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
29 Nov 2017 05:49 PM

The loyal audience of Director Kut Productions' popular show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai are surely enjoying some interesting twists along with some visual treats of Greece in the ongoing episodes.

We have learned that the series that airs on Star Plus will soon be coming up with some major twists in the forthcoming episodes.

Our source informs us, in the upcoming episodes of the daily soap, Kartik (Mohsin Khan) will get arrested in Greece. Kartik and Naira (Shivangi Joshi) will learn that it was Aryan (Gaurav Wadhwa) who has spoiled their happiness and got Kartik arrested. Kartik will also blame Suvarna (Parul Chauhan) for his arrest after Aryan tells him about it. Kartik and Naira will have differences over Suvarna and further they will decide to find out the truth behind Suvarna's involvement in Kartik's arrest. Further, it will also be revealed that Aryan is Suvarna's son."

Will Kartik and Naira find out the truth about Suvarna and her involvement in the case?

We tried but could not reach the actors for a comment.

Stay hooked to TellyChakkar for more updates.

Tags > Director Kut Productions, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Mohsin Khan, Shivangi Joshi, Parul Chauhan, Gaurav Wadhwa,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Go Top