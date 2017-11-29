Kartik to be arrested; DARK revelations ahead in Yeh Rishta

The loyal audience of Director Kut Productions' popular show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai are surely enjoying some interesting twists along with some visual treats of Greece in the ongoing episodes.

We have learned that the series that airs on Star Plus will soon be coming up with some major twists in the forthcoming episodes.

Our source informs us, in the upcoming episodes of the daily soap, Kartik (Mohsin Khan) will get arrested in Greece. Kartik and Naira (Shivangi Joshi) will learn that it was Aryan (Gaurav Wadhwa) who has spoiled their happiness and got Kartik arrested. Kartik will also blame Suvarna (Parul Chauhan) for his arrest after Aryan tells him about it. Kartik and Naira will have differences over Suvarna and further they will decide to find out the truth behind Suvarna's involvement in Kartik's arrest. Further, it will also be revealed that Aryan is Suvarna's son."

Will Kartik and Naira find out the truth about Suvarna and her involvement in the case?

We tried but could not reach the actors for a comment.

Stay hooked to TellyChakkar for more updates.