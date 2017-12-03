Kartik decides to unite Aryan and Suvarna in Yeh Rishta

The ongoing high voltage drama is keeping the viewers hooked to Director’s Kut Productions’ popular series Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai which airs on Star Plus.

In the recent episode of the show, the viewers have seen that because of Aryan's (Gaurav Wadhwa) conspiracy, Kartik (Mohsin Khan) got arrested in Greece.

And TellyChakkar had already reported that the upcoming episodes will have some big revelation drama wherein Kartik and Naira (Shivangi Joshi) will learn about Aryan (Gaurav Wadhwa) being Suvarna’s (Parul Chauhan) son.

While Kartik was annoyed with Aryan and had a doubt on Suvarna about her involvement in his arrest, we hear that soon things will fall in the right place.

Our source informs us, “In the upcoming episodes of the daily, Kartik’s annoyance towards Aryan will end and he will happily accept him as his brother. Kartik and Naira will convince Aryan to speak to Suvarna to which Aryan won’t agree. He will be adamant to maintain a distance from Suvarna. Further, Kartik will decide to bring Aryan and Suvarna close to each other.”

What is Kartik’s next step going to be?

We tried to get in touch with Mohsin but he remained unavailable.

Keep reading TellyChakkar for more updates.