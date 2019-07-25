News

Kartik finally meets Naira and Kairav at the hospital in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
25 Jul 2019 09:36 AM

MUMBAI: The day is finally close when destiny will bring Kartik and Naira together again.

The upcoming episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai will see Kartik and Naira’s face-off.

Naira, Liza, and Kairav visit the hospital for Kairav’s surgery.

Meanwhile, Kartik and Vedika also visit the same hospital for Dadi’s reports.

Kairav then sees Kartik and follows him. He even calls out to him saying 'Papa'.

Naira hides her face to avoid Kartik, and Kairav carelessly runs behind Kartik and Vedika.

Will Kartik see Naira? Will Kairav bring Kartik and Naira together?

Stay tuned to know.

