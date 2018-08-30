Kartik–Naira to help Ashi–Karan elope in Yeh Rishta

MUMBAI: Star Plus’ Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is currently inching towards a major track. TellyChakkar earlier wrote that Kartik (Mohsin Khan) and Ashi’s (Mrinal Singh) wedding is one of the highlights of the future storyline.

Ashi will run away from the wedding with her boyfriend Karan. Interestingly, we have further heard that Kartik and Naira would themselves help Ashi in eloping.

Kartik and Naira (Shivangi Joshi) learn about Ashi’s affair with Karan. They talk to her and find out that she is not happy with the wedding and is being forced for it instead.

Well, we are sure that when Suwarna (Parul Chauhan) comes to know about this, her hatred towards Naira will intensify.

