News

Kartik–Naira to help Ashi–Karan elope in Yeh Rishta

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
30 Aug 2018 05:06 PM

MUMBAI: Star Plus’ Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is currently inching towards a major track. TellyChakkar earlier wrote that Kartik (Mohsin Khan) and Ashi’s (Mrinal Singh) wedding is one of the highlights of the future storyline.

Ashi will run away from the wedding with her boyfriend Karan. Interestingly, we have further heard that Kartik and Naira would themselves help Ashi in eloping.

Kartik and Naira (Shivangi Joshi) learn about Ashi’s affair with Karan. They talk to her and find out that she is not happy with the wedding and is being forced for it instead.

Well, we are sure that when Suwarna (Parul Chauhan) comes to know about this, her hatred towards Naira will intensify.

What do you think? Hit the comments section below!

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more exclusive updates.

Tags > Kartik, Naira, Star Plus, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Ashi, Karan,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

choice winner

Slideshow

Naira-Kartik turn Radha-Krishna in Yeh Rishta...

Naira-Kartik turn Radha-Krishna in Yeh Rishta...
more slideshows Click Here

Hot Downloads

Shalini Khanna
Shalini Khanna
Chandni Bhagwanani
Chandni Bhagwanani
Parth Samthaan
Parth Samthaan
Sonali Raut
Sonali Raut
Veena Malik
Veena Malik
Vrushali Chavan
Vrushali Chavan
Arya Babbar
Arya Babbar
Forrest Gump
Forrest Gump
Mahima Makwana
Mahima Makwana
Prerna Wanvari
Prerna Wanvari

poll

Which show’s upcoming season are you looking forward to?

Which show’s upcoming season are you looking forward to?
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Which fresh pairing are you looking forward to?

Which fresh pairing are you looking forward to?
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

past seven days