Kartik-Naira’s ‘blissful’ realisation of life after marriage

Creatives of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Director's Kut and Star Plus) are painting magical small screen moments with their imaginative fictional colors.

Post the engagement and sangeet sequences of Kartik (Mohsin Khan) and Naira (Shivangi Joshi), which were captivating to the core, the upcoming scenes will tug at the romantic strings when the two lovebirds would lie down on grass surrounded by sigdis (kind of stove used in North India).

Drenched in bliss and mush, they will get nostalgic and reminisce on the sweet and sour moments they have experienced as a couple.

They would agree that being apart for sometime has helped them evolve as lovers and though each ceremony was marred with some hiccup, at the end it was all good and sweet.

The scene would throw light on the upcoming cocktail party and the drama around it.

Under the starry sky and whispering winds, Kartik and Naira would vow to stay together, forever.

Lovely...indeed!!!

Mohsin and Shivagi remained busy shooting and thus could not further elucidate on the screenplay.

