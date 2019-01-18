Kartik-Naira to take care of Keerti’s child?

MUMBAI: Star Plus popular show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Directors’ Kut) has kept its audiences glued with the intriguing sequences.

In the current episodes, it is shown that Naira and Dadi are getting signs that something majorly disappointing is going to happen. Naira and Keerti will soon meet with a major accident. Keerti will slip into coma and Naira is most likely to loose her child due to the trauma.

According to a source, apparently Kartik and Naira will take charge and responsibility of Keerti’s child.

This will also create a rift between Singhanias and Goenkas. Naira, Kartik, Naksh and all the family members will be shattered with the turn of events.

