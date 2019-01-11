Kartik questions the MENTALITY of society towards TO-BE-FATHERS in Star Plus’ Yeh Rishta

MUMBAI: Star Plus show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has always stuck to its format of delivering interesting storylines with a social message-driven in between the tracks which make us think twice about the norms and taboos imposed by our ‘conventional society’.

Especially in marriages and rituals, the elders always necessitate of following the age-old rituals and Yeh Rishta... beautifully captured the essence of this in its track which currently focuses on Naira’s godh bharai.

The first incident had Naira’s lap filled with gifts which she could not manage to hold and the elders said that as per tradition she cannot keep aside the gifts until the ritual is over. Kartik and the other family members brought in an interesting thought which stated that as generations pass, there are certain things which need to be excused else they would still be wearing leaves weaved with branches and not designer clothes! Also, when Naira had a mood swing and was upset that Kartik called her ‘cute’ and not ‘beautiful’, the man pointed out that why is it that always the to-be-father’s feelings are not given importance as compared to the to-be-mother. After all, the father has as much contribution in bringing the baby to life and it is his baby too so the excitement is from both ends.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai very articulately captures the underlying problems of what the turmoil of emotions (excitement, nervousness, love, responsibility and making sure that his beloved wife is alright and happy at all times) a man goes through while his wife is pregnant. It also highlights that the practices that we have been following can be altered as we live in a new society which is more receptive to change.

What are your thoughts on the recent morals the show inculcated?