Kartik’s lack of trust in Naira in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

MUMBAI: Star Plus’ popular show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Director’s Kut) is gaining a lot of appreciation from the fans, as the current track revolves around the important topic of being inappropriately touched by close family members.



In the upcoming episodes, Naira reveals about being inappropriately touched by Puru Mama. Naira has a huge argument with IIla, who is Puru Mama’s daughter. She defends her father and tries to prove Naira wrong.



Even Kartik does not support Naira this time and asks her to not speak ill about Puru Mama, as he is a very important member of the family.



Naira is extremely hurt by Kartik’s behavior. However, she attempts to make Kartik understand what she went through but in vain.



What are your views on the upcoming track of the show? Hit the comments section below.



Stay tuned to this space for more updates.