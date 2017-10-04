Sony TV’s Vighnaharta Ganesh is all set to witness a very exciting sequence. For the first time, Kartikay and Ganesh will come face to face in the mythological drama.

According to our source, in the coming episode, post the naamkaran track, Lord Kartikay (Basant Bhat) will come back from the south to his home. While arriving in Kailash, he will be witnessing a grand naming ceremony of Lord Ganesh (Uzair Basir). “On arriving, Kartikay will be shocked to see the new member of his family. The eldest son of Parvati (Akanksha Puri) was never aware that he had a brother and that is why it be quite perturbing for him when he meets Ganesh.”

Devi Parvati on the other hand feels guilty that she didn’t introduce both her sons to each other. Kartikay gets upset and is reluctant to be cordial with his younger brother. However, Lord Ganesh will be goofing with his elder brother. “Ganesha will be really happy about the fact that he has an elder brother, whom he can aspire to be like.”

He will insist Kartikay to allow him to play with his peacock. The relationship which starts on a bitter note, later on starts tuning.

“Kartikay on the other hand also feels that his mother has stopped loving him after the arrival of his younger brother.”

Kartikay would soon leave again to South with Indradev, leaving the strained relationships behind.

Seems like the Contiloe venture is all set to witness to much of family drama.