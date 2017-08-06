Young and talented Kartikey Malviya, who is currently enthralling the audience as Shani on Colors’ popular daily Karmphal Data Shani (Swastik Productions), is elated these days.

Wondering what the reason could be?

Well, the actor is super happy and excited to shoot with the very popular and talented actress Sudha Chandran.

But guys, did you know that Kartikey has shared screen with Sudha Chandran earlier as well?

Yes, Sudha was invited as a special guest on Zee TV’s popular reality show India’s Best Dramebaaz Season 2, of which Kartikey was a part.

Kartikey along with his co-contestant Swasti had honoured Sudha Chandran by enacting the role of Sudha’s father and Sudha respectively. Now Kartikey will be sharing screen space with the ace actress yet again in the mythological drama Shani and the young lad is super excited.

Kartikey said to Tellychakkar.com, “Yes, I am very excited to work with her again. She was earlier honored on the stage of India’s Best Dramebaaz and now we are playing such strong characters in Shani. I consider it as a blessing of lord Shani.”

May they have a gala time together!!!