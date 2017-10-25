Young talent Kartikey Malviya, who essayed the role of young Shani in the mythological drama Karmphal Data Shani on Colors, has surely impressed the audience with his acting skills.

The show has just taken a leap with Rohit Khurana stepping in as the grown up Shani.

Kartikey, who has wrapped up his shoot a few days back, has recently undergone a surgery.

TellyChakkar has learnt that due to continuous dialogue delivery while performing scenes, Kartikey got some problem in his throat and he was advised to undergo a surgery. His throat surgery happened today (25 October) at Kokila Ben Hospital in Mumbai. The surgery has been successful.

TellyChakkar spoke to Kartikey’s mom who told us, “Kartikey is doing fine now and shall be discharged by tomorrow. We are very thankful to the production house for the support they have given us. Our special thanks go to Siddharth (Kumar Tewary) sir, Ritesh (Kaul) sir, Rahul (Tewary) sir and Tahir sir for their support for Kartikey.”

“We would also like to thank all the fans who have prayed and wished Kartikey well for his surgery. It’s because of their wishes Kartikey had a successful surgery,” she added.

We wish Kartikey a quick recovery.