News

Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2: Anurag and Prerna close to see Mr Bajaj

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
28 May 2019 11:35 AM

MUMBAI: Star Plus’ show, Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, is all set to showcase some interesting twists and turns.

It was earlier seen that Anurag and Prerna get to know nothing about Mr Bajaj.

Anurag thus asks his men to find out each and every detail about Mr Bajaj. His men manage to get one snap of Mr Bajaj, but a completely blurred one. 

The situation makes Anurag feel frustrated. His men assure him that they will soon send the picture for clarification and will get to see Mr Bajaj the next morning.

Anurag and Prerna wait to see Mr Bajaj and they are very much close to their target. But before Mr Bajaj, Komolika creates trouble for the duo.  

Stay tuned to this space to know what happens next on the show.

Tags > Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, Star Plus, Anurag in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, Prerna in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, Mr Bajaj in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 Spoiler Alert, Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 Track, Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 Update, Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 Written Update, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Natasa Stankovic
Natasa Stankovic
Priyal Gor
Priyal Gor
Aamir Ali
Aamir Ali
Ragini Khanna
Ragini Khanna
Pooja Mishra
Pooja Mishra
Karan Johar
Karan Johar
Johnny Depp
Johnny Depp
Zulfi Syed
Zulfi Syed
Shaheer Sheikh
Shaheer Sheikh
Shah Rukh Khan
Shah Rukh Khan

past seven days