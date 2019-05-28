Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2: Anurag and Prerna close to see Mr Bajaj

MUMBAI: Star Plus’ show, Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, is all set to showcase some interesting twists and turns.

It was earlier seen that Anurag and Prerna get to know nothing about Mr Bajaj.

Anurag thus asks his men to find out each and every detail about Mr Bajaj. His men manage to get one snap of Mr Bajaj, but a completely blurred one.

The situation makes Anurag feel frustrated. His men assure him that they will soon send the picture for clarification and will get to see Mr Bajaj the next morning.

Anurag and Prerna wait to see Mr Bajaj and they are very much close to their target. But before Mr Bajaj, Komolika creates trouble for the duo.

