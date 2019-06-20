Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2: Mohini aggravates Veena

MUMBAI: The episode begins with Anurag and Prerna being in a playful mood. He expressed that he couldn’t wait for their wedding which will have all the rituals. The guests arrived at the Basu Baadi to exchange gifts. Many people along with Veena and Shivan arrived at the house. Veena called Prerna and told her to come over.

Prerna told her that she will join them soon. She also told her to start the ritual according to the time. Mohini gave an expensive saree and necklace to Veena to show off but Veena refused to accept such costly gifts. Mohini convinced her to take it for Prerna’s sake. Veena gifted Mohini some gifts too but Mohini and her friends made fun of the gifts and her status.

Shivani called Prerna and told her to resolve the dispute between Veena and Mohini. Anurag and Prerna arrived at Basu Baadi. Shivani told them about the events at the ceremony which resulted in an argument between Anurag and Prerna.

Veena told Mohini that she can hand over her house property. Mohini said she cannot do that as Anurag has given it to them as charity. Mohini also accused Prerna saying she will soon take over the things in Basu Baadi and hand it over to them.