News

Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2: Mohini aggravates Veena

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
20 Jun 2019 11:49 AM

MUMBAI: The episode begins with Anurag and Prerna being in a playful mood. He expressed that he couldn’t wait for their wedding which will have all the rituals. The guests arrived at the Basu Baadi to exchange gifts. Many people along with Veena and Shivan arrived at the house. Veena called Prerna and told her to come over.

Prerna told her that she will join them soon. She also told her to start the ritual according to the time. Mohini gave an expensive saree and necklace to Veena to show off but Veena refused to accept such costly gifts. Mohini convinced her to take it for Prerna’s sake. Veena gifted Mohini some gifts too but Mohini and her friends made fun of the gifts and her status.

Shivani called Prerna and told her to resolve the dispute between Veena and Mohini. Anurag and Prerna arrived at Basu Baadi. Shivani told them about the events at the ceremony which resulted in an argument between Anurag and Prerna.

Veena told Mohini that she can hand over her house property. Mohini said she cannot do that as Anurag has given it to them as charity. Mohini also accused Prerna saying she will soon take over the things in Basu Baadi and hand it over to them.

Tags > Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, Mohini in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Veena in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Anurag in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Prerna in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Kasautii Zindagii Kay Update, Kasautii Zindagii Kay Written Update, Star Plus, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Chavvi Mittal
Chavvi Mittal
Esha Gupta
Esha Gupta
Poonam Pandey
Poonam Pandey
Amit Dolawat
Amit Dolawat
Sushant Divgikar
Sushant Divgikar
Esha Gupta
Esha Gupta
Ankit Bathla
Ankit Bathla
Jennifer Winget
Jennifer Winget
Sara Khan
Sara Khan
Sonam Kapoor
Sonam Kapoor

past seven days