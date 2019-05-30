Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2: Villain Mr Bajaj enters Anurag and Prerna's life post Komolika’s exit

MUMBAI: Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 is up for high voltage drama. The upcoming episode of the popular daily will see another villain entering Anurag and Prerna's love life.

The current track is revolving around how Komolika fell down from the terrace while trying to kill Anurag and Prerna.

The shocking accident leaves everyone worried. Choubeys accuse Anurag and files an FIR against him. But thankfully, the CCTV footage proves Komolika's death as suicide and Anurag being innocent.

Anurag and Prerna begin their new life, but soon the new villain Mr Bajaj enters their life.

Let’s see how Anurag and Prerna deal with Mr Bajaj after Komolika's exit.