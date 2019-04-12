Kasautii Zindagii Kay actress Pooja Banerjee INJURED!

MUMBAI: The gorgeous Pooja Banerjee is multi-faceted.



She amazes us as Nivedita Basu in Kasautii Zindagii Kay on Star Plus with her performance, physical attributes, and oodles of fashion sense. Her on-screen and off-screen bond with the cast often makes headlines on social media. Pooja recently got herself injured!



Her colleague Shubhaavi addressed the same, appreciating that she made it to the shoot despite falling flat on her face.



Tellychakkar called Pooja to ask about her well-being, to which she said, 'I am also a part of the BCL (Box Cricket League), and that is where I injured myself. I fell flat on my face, and while I tried to save my nose, I hurt my upper jaw and teeth. My face is swollen, and for now, I am finding it difficult to mouth my dialogues. I will be going to the doctor now, because I just want to make sure there is no serious injury, given that I had an internal injury.'



Get well soon, Pooja!