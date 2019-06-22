Kasautii Zindagii Kay: Anurag defends Veena

MUMBAI: The episode starts with Anurag sneaking into the Bajaj mansion and coming across some disturbing facts. Later, he and Mr Bajaj get into a fierce verbal tussle. Mohini finds that her inherited jewellery was missing and she gathers every family member to help her find the necklace. Nivedita tells Mohini that she has not seen the necklace, when Mohini informs everyone that her necklace has been stolen. She gathers the servants and asks them who has stolen the necklace. Anupam comes to their rescue and suggests they see the CCTV footage to find who came to her room. Apart from Veena, they found no one come to her room.

Mohini tells Nivedita that she had told Veena to keep the jewellery in her cupboard as she wanted to go to the washroom. She comes and scans the cupboard and pretends to find the box in the cupboard and tells Nivedita that the jewellery was in its place. She opens the box and appears to be shocked as the necklace that Veena had chosen to take as a gift was inside the box while her inherited jewellery was missing.

Earlier, Mohini had tricked Veena and had replaced the light jewellery that Veena had chosen as her gift, with her inherited jewellery, to put a blame on Veena later. Unaware of Mohini’s evil plan, Nivedita calls Anurag to take care of Mohini as according to her, she was in a state of shock. Anurag comes when Mohini accuses Veena and puts the blame of stealing the necklace on her. Anurag defends Veena and assures Mohini that Veena wasn’t a thief and that the necklace would be somewhere in the cupboard. Seeing Anurag becoming stern and defend Veena, Mohini instigates Anurag against Veena. Nivedita suggests they call Veena and check with her whether or not the jewellery box has mistakenly gone to Veena. While Nivedita goes to fetch her phone to make a call to Veena, Mohini decides to inform the cops about the theft.