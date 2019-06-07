Kasautii Zindagii Kay: Anurag gets caught

MUMBAI: The episode starts with Ronit asking goons to find Prerna. He gets Anurag’s call and asks are you sad. Anurag says yes I was calling my friend, not you, your sister already made us much sad. Ronit says sorry, it is too late now, chill, you have hurt me a lot, you have to pay for it. Anurag says Prerna calls me internet gyaani baba, she knows I am so intelligent, I give gyaan to people. Ronit disconnects and asks did you get her. Anurag says bell ring, old sound, old mill, and that haveli, no one lives there, mill is running again with new machines, this bell was old of British times, that times they are at haveli or that mill. Nivedita asks what, did Ronit come out of jail, we shall go now. Anupam says we don’t know where is he. She says I can find out where Ronit has hidden Prerna, come with me, get inside the car. They leave.
Prerna goes out and sees Ronit. He scolds the goons. Anurag comes there and calls out Prerna slowly. Prerna says stealing isn’t good but this can help me. She recalls stealing goon’s phone. She calls Anurag. Anurag says maybe its kidnapper. She asks are you busy in meeting. He asks are you mad, I came to save you, someone called to inform your kidnapping, I came to this haveli, you aren’t here. She says I saved myself, get out of there fast. He says that person sent me picture of yours. Ronit stops him and asks what’s up. Anurag sees the goons. Prerna worries. He asks what’s all this. Ronit says your mind worked well, you fell weak at heart, you are very foolish, you came here alone, knowing the danger here. He asks goons if their phone is missing. Goon says my phone is stolen. Ronit says now he will die, kill him. The other goon kills the first one.
Anurag gets shocked. Ronit scolds Anurag. He says Prerna is very smart and ran away, I will take revenge on you, if not her, you played with Komolika’s emotions. He asks goons to tie up Anurag. Inspector calls Ronit and asks where are you. Ronit says at home. Anupam says tell him you are going to meet him. Inspector says I will come to meet you. Ronit says dad isn’t well, I came to take medicines. Inspector says no problem, I will wait. Nivedita says Ronit will come home and then return to place where he kidnapped Prerna. Ronit goes home. Prerna thinks I went out and had to come back because of Anurag. She goes to Anurag. She asks what are you doing here. He asks her to go. She asks why did you come here. He says answer me, why did you come here, is this a debate competition, Ronit is mad, just go. She says I came to save you. He says then free my hands, you are just talking. She opens the ropes. He says you should have not come. She says Ronit is mad, you came to save me and got tied up here, use your brain, I used my brain and ran away. He says next time, don’t get kidnapped. She says Ronit could do anything with you. She cries and hugs him.
He says listen we are here in this godown, I will hug you if you still want, we can go out and hug, come. They try to go. Ronit sees them and shouts shut the main door. He hits on Anurag’s head. Prerna shouts Anurag. Anurag falls down. She asks Anurag to open his eyes. She cries. Ronit says you said Anurag will break my hand, you asked me to apologize. She says please get up Anurag. Anurag opens eyes and gets up. She smiles. Ronit goes to beat him. Anurag beats Ronit and his goons. He takes a rod and says you had hit with this hand, right. He hits on his hand. Ronit screams. Goon shoots in air and points gun at Anurag. Anurag recalls him and says so you had sent him to stop me. Ronit laughs and says yes, everything is fair in love and war. He says take them away. Goons catch Anurag and Prerna. Ronit says let them see where they reached because of their love, get ready to die, who will go first.
