Kasautii Zindagii Kay: Anurag gets caught

MUMBAI: The episode starts with Ronit asking goons to find Prerna. He gets Anurag’s call and asks are you sad. Anurag says yes I was calling my friend, not you, your sister already made us much sad. Ronit says sorry, it is too late now, chill, you have hurt me a lot, you have to pay for it. Anurag says Prerna calls me internet gyaani baba, she knows I am so intelligent, I give gyaan to people. Ronit disconnects and asks did you get her. Anurag says bell ring, old sound, old mill, and that haveli, no one lives there, mill is running again with new machines, this bell was old of British times, that times they are at haveli or that mill. Nivedita asks what, did Ronit come out of jail, we shall go now. Anupam says we don’t know where is he. She says I can find out where Ronit has hidden Prerna, come with me, get inside the car. They leave.

Prerna goes out and sees Ronit. He scolds the goons. Anurag comes there and calls out Prerna slowly. Prerna says stealing isn’t good but this can help me. She recalls stealing goon’s phone. She calls Anurag. Anurag says maybe its kidnapper. She asks are you busy in meeting. He asks are you mad, I came to save you, someone called to inform your kidnapping, I came to this haveli, you aren’t here. She says I saved myself, get out of there fast. He says that person sent me picture of yours. Ronit stops him and asks what’s up. Anurag sees the goons. Prerna worries. He asks what’s all this. Ronit says your mind worked well, you fell weak at heart, you are very foolish, you came here alone, knowing the danger here. He asks goons if their phone is missing. Goon says my phone is stolen. Ronit says now he will die, kill him. The other goon kills the first one.