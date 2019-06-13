Kasautii Zindagii Kay: Anurag makes promises to Prerna

MUMBAI: The episode begins with Nivedita prompting Prerna to share her worries with her as she considered Prerna as her own sister. Anurag came home from the office. The lights went off. He went to Prerna’s room.

He found her nervous and asked her the reason. Prerna answered that she always got scared when something good starts happening. Anurag promised her to always keep her happy. Anurag promised Prerna that he will make sure nothing will sabotage their happiness and family.

Aryan cane to Shivani and told her that he was ready to marry her. He apologized for this parent’s behavior. Anurag got news from his detective in the morning that Mr. Baja might visit kolkata soon. Anurag ordered him to gather information on him. Prerna, Nivedita and Tapur went to the temple.

The girl who helped police rescue Prerna approached her. The girl’s nanny informed Prerna that she loved her and missed her a lot. The manager informed Anurag that their shares were acquired by a shell company and added that he had a suspicion that it is Mr.Bajaj.