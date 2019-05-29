Kasautii Zindagii Kay: Anurag plans to propose to Prerna

MUMBAI: The episode begins with Anurag and Prerna dancing while Komolika is holding a knife. Mohini wishes that Komolika weren't such a bad person or she would've handled her better. The dance comes to an end and Anupam hands a drink to Anurag. He tastes it and says it's weird and hands it over to Prerna. She also has a sip from the glass and says it is normal. Everybody looks at them and smile as they exchanged a drink. Komolika is angry as she notices all this merriment. Anupam suggests to Anurag that he should propose to Prerna.



He states that the ambience is perfect for him to propose to her in a grand way. Nivi also agrees that today is brilliant for Anurag to ask her out. Nivi then says that she will go and speak to Prerna. Koomolika cannot handle the fact that Anurag and Prerna are growing closer again. She thinks how Anurag can only propose to her and not Prerna. Nivi goes to meet Prerna. She starts asking about Anurag. Nivi then adds that he must be speaking to some girl. Prerna adds 'flirting', which makes Nivi wonder if she is jealous.



Prerna obviously denies the same, and Nivi further states that she is only joking. Nivi then asks her if she has feelings for Prerna. Prerna denies the same but Nivi asks her how she would react if Anurag proposed to her. Prerna says that she can't love or trust him anymore. She asks for some space and leaves. The Inspector calls up Chaubey and informs him about Komolika's escape. Chaubey immediately flips out and asks him to inform the Basu family as she would pose a big threat to Anurag or, worse, Prerna.



Chaubey then worries for himself as he also cheated Komolika and is certain that she will come for him. Prerna is standing in the terrace for some space. She thinks about how it would be amazing if Anurag proposes to her. In her imagination, she does say yes to Anurag. However, she turns and is shocked to see Komolika stand there and ask her about Anurag.