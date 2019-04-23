Kasautii Zindagii Kay: Anurag tries to choke Komolika; Prerna gets a lawyer

MUMBAI: The episode begins with Komolika showing Prerna the video where Anurag states that he never loved Prerna. And that he got married to Komolika for the money. It is clearly a business deal and Anurag married Komolika for the money.



Prerna breaks down when she sees the video, while Komolika constantly mocks her about Anurag being just hers. Komolika then boasts about how Anurag has been benefitted by their alliance, whereas Prerna gave him nothing.



Turns out Komolika actually edited the video in such a way that it looked like Anurag was only interested in money. Shekhar is telling Veena and Shivani that only Ravi Verma is their solution to get Prerna out of prison. Veena loses her cool as the lawyer would cost a lakh per day. They all start crying as they don't know what to do.



Just then there is a knock on the door. The lawyer has come and wishes to fight Prerna's case. He then adds that he doesn't want any money and that the case's hearing is happening soon so they should all leave. Anupam and Nivi are heading out when Komolika enters asking for Anurag to Mohini.



Anurag can't stop thinking about the court's happenings. Komolika then enters and asks him to explain himself. He thinks she is talking about the slap but turns out she is talking about him hiring a lawyer for Prerna. He tries to come up with a story when Komolika breaks the news that she knows he went to meet Prerna last night.



Anurag gives her an elaborate excuse to her to make a fool of her. Anurag accuses Komolika of believing everything Prerna says. She then tells him that he is playing games.



Anurag once again clarifies his stance and fools Komolika. Anurag then tells Komolika that he got her a piece of jewellery set to try and win back her trust. He helps her wear the necklace and almost chokes her because he hates her. Just then Nivi comes in and tells Anurag and Komolika that she spotted Prerna outside the house.