This Kasautii Zindagii Kay co-star sent Hina Khan a glimpse of her scene before it went on air

MUMBAI: Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 is currently one of the most watched television soaps. The soap has kept the audience hooked to the TV screens with its intriguing tale. Fans love the story and also how the cast bond off screen.

Fans have seen how the cast share a great bond and celebrate various occasions with one another and also how they share pictures of the same on social media. It seems Parth Samthaan and Hina Khan also share a friendly bond off-screen, even though on-screen is a different story.

Recently, when a fan pointed out how she loved her bond with Parth during an Ask Hina session on Twitter, the actress answered, "Hehhehe he was first one to send me the small glimpse of the scene you guys saw in the precap yesterday.. although I haven’t shot it.. so old shots hv been used but ya gave my voice to the scene.. I am gonna meet them soon.. and I really miss them..”

When a fan asked her about Karan Singh Grover as Mr Bajaj, she said, “Honestly, haven’t seen the show but I did watch him perform in bits n pieces on insta and I loved him as Bajaj.. he’s a good actor and he will kill it, m sure.. plz do watch kasauti and give him the same amount of love infact more thn you showered on me as komo.”

