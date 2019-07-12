News

Kasautii Zindagii Kay completes 200 episodes; Parth Samthaan share a photo of cake

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
12 Jul 2019 05:17 PM

MUMBAI: Kasautii Zindagii Kay is one of the most watched shows currently. Audience enjoy watching the show for its intriguing storyline and stellar cast. The show features Parth Samthaan and Erica Fernandes in the lead roles. Hina Khan also gained accolades by playing the role of Komolika in the show. Karan Singh Grover's entry as Mr Bajaj also helped the show gain audience appreciation.

And now, the show has achieved a new milestone. It completed 200 episodes, and at the same time, it has managed to stay in the top 10 of the TRPs for almost the entire time since it first went on air.

An elated Parth Samthaan took to social media and shared a photo of the cake as they marked the milestone of 200 episodes. Take a look below:

