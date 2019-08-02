Kasautii Zindagii Kay: Mr Bajaj and Prerna go for paragliding

MUMBAI: The episode starts with Anupam saying everything will get fine. Nivedita says the place is really beautiful. He says not more beautiful than you, keep smiling. He hugs her. Mr. Bajaj and Prerna get ready. He says tell me if you are scared. She thinks of Anurag. He says I will hold your hand, we will take care of each others’ lives. FB ends. Mr. Bajaj and Prerna go for paragliding. Prerna closes eyes and thinks of Mr. Bajaj’s words. He thinks of Prerna’s words. She thinks I won’t lose to him. They land. She thinks I have won this time. Mr. Bajaj thinks she has something, courage, stubbornness… I haven’t seen this in any of my opponent. Anurag takes the flight. He thinks of Prerna. Dil ki lagi….plays…. He thinks love doesn’t die, this is our love story, Prerna’s fate is linked to me, I will reach where she is, Mr. Bajaj is a small hurdle, one day he has to step away, we will face any tests of life.



Suman asks Veena to have food. Veena doesn’t react. Shivani comes and asks Veena to talk to her once. Anurag leaves for home. He closes eyes and sees Prerna passing by. Sun raha hai tu……plays…. He goes to the stall and says Prerna. The lady turns to him. He says sorry, I thought it’s someone else. The man comes to him and says you remember, you used to come with Prerna to my shop and eat betel. Anurag recalls Prerna. The man gives him betel. Anurag goes and sits drinking. The driver says we reached home. Tapur says Anurag has come. Mohini goes to the door. She opens the door and hugs Anurag. She thinks he is drunk. He says I am tired, I want to rest. Tapur hugs Anurag and asks how are you. Anurag says I need my suitcase, I want my stuff. Mohini worries. Tapur says now he has come. Mohini says it’s big thing that he returned home, come, I am happy.



Veena comes to Prerna’s room and thinks of her. She cries and hugs her picture. Shivani asks her to talk to her. Veena asks when is Prerna coming back, when did she talk to you, tell me. Shivani says don’t know. Veena says don’t lie to me. Shivani says tomorrow morning. Mr. Bajaj and Prerna are on the way. He gets Mehra’s call. He answers and says yes Mehra, I didn’t forget, I am on my way. He says Mr. Mehra is my lawyer, we have to go there for 15 minutes.



Nivedita and Anupam are on the way. Anupam asks driver to switch on the radio and play songs. Gucci armani…plays… Anupam dances and signs Nivedita. She laughs and says I loved this song. They come home. Anupam holds Nivedita’s hand while she picks phone. She laughs. Mohini looks on and says welcome, you look very happy. They greet Mohini. Nivedita hugs Mohini. Tapur comes and hugs them. Mohini says it was a business trip, not honeymoon. Anupam asks how is Anurag. Mohini says he isn’t fine, he is alone and locked himself in the room, he started drinking. Anupam says I will see him. Nivedita says you have to stop him, else he may take drugs.

Mr. Bajaj and Prerna come to Mehra’s house and congratulates him for his son’s marriage. Mehra thanks Mr. Bajaj. He goes to call his son. Anupam comes to Anurag’s room and gets shocked. He asks since when did you start drinking. Anurag asks how was your journey, I was drinking, but not now, I have to stay in senses to bring Mr. Bajaj to sense, he has attacked me by finding out my strengths and weaknesses, when I wasn’t ready, now it’s my turn, I will bring him to ground. Anupam asks what’s his weakness. Anurag says I am finding it, we all are humans, not Lord, the day I find out, my work will start.