Kasautii Zindagii Kay: Ronit kidnaps Prerna

MUMBAI: The episode begins with Mohini noticing Anurag holding Prerna's hand and taking him away. She gives an excuse that there is some work for which she needs him and even Anupam. Nivi turns and notices Prerna and tells her about purchasing for Tapur's wedding. Mishka explains to Ronit how Komolika was the one who came between Prerna and Anurag. Ronit loses his cool and asks her to leave because she is supporting Anurag and Prerna instead of Komolika. He vows to exact his revenge on behalf of Komolika. Anurag decides to call Prerna up and tell her that he loves her. He calls her up when she and Nivi are on their way to the mall.



Anurag tells her that he has something to say to her and will do the same when they meet. They reach the mall. One of the goons is waiting to attack Prerna but is unable to as they are in a public area. Prerna and Nivi split ways as they have different things to take care of. The goon follows Prerna with a knife. Prerna notices a young girl and finds her very cute. As Prerna is heading back to Nivi, the young girl gets stuck on the staircase.



Perna rushes to help her out and tries to find out details about her. She manages to get her mother and finds out that the girl can't talk. Prerna is on her way to meet Nivi when the goon manages to catch her. He puts a knife on her back and tells her that she should not make any noise and keep walking. Anurag calls a jeweler to the office to find the right ring for Prerna. They reach outside, and Prerna rushes to get help. But the van stops and Ronit comes out of it.



Prerna gets hold of the knife and tries to defend herself. However, Ronit manages to get the knife from her. She gets cornered and kidnapped. Nivi keeps trying Prerna's number but can't get in touch so she calls up Anurag to call her up. Anurag calls Prerna up and Ronit picks up the phone. He sends a picture of Prerna being held by the goons, which alarms Anurag.