Kasautii Zindagii Kay’s 10-year challenge

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
17 Jan 2019 05:25 PM

MUMBAI: The 10-year challenge has become a rage on social media. The hashtag #10yearchallange gained momentum in no time, and now, every common man and celebrity are sharing their pictures.

The challenge involves sharing two photos: one that is 10 years old and a present one.

TV channels are also sharing pictures of their actors. For instance, Star Plus is sharing the old cast photos of Kasautii and comparing it to the current cast. It has given a unique twist to the 10-year challenge.

The first picture that they have posted is of Shweta Tiwari, who had played the original Prerna in season one, and Erica, who is playing the current Prerna in KZK2.

Then comes Anurag which was previously played by Cézanne Khan and in the current season Parth plays the role and is loved buy the audience.

The channel also shared the photo of Kololika where you can see Uravashi and Hina Khan and both are looking like the perfect vamps of television.

