Kasautii Zindagii Kay’s Parth Samthaan, Erica Fernandes and Pooja Banerjee make for a happy picture

MUMBAI: Ekta Kapoor’s Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 is one of the most watched and loved television shows currently. Audience love the show for its gripping storyline and stellar cast. Fans of the show also love it how the cast share a great bond off the screen. The team has been sharing happy pictures of themselves from various occasions and bringing a smile to the faces of their fans. Parth Samthaan’s latest picture is no different.

Recently, show’s producer, Ekta, celebrated her birthday and she threw a grand party which was attended by who’s who of the TV world. Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2’s Parth Samthaan, Erica Fernandes, and Pooja Banerjee also graced the party. Now, Parth took to his social media handle and shared a picture from the day they all went partying on the occasion of Ekta’s birthday. While all the inside pictures were doing the rounds the very next day all over the internet, now, this picture shared by the actor has everyone in total awe of the them. Their happy poses and the bright smiles will certainly make you happy too. Take a look below.