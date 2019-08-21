Kasautii Zindagii Kay: Sharda blames Veena for Mr Bajaj's condition

MUMBAI: The episode begins with Mr Bajaj and Prerna cuddling with Kuki before the cake cutting ceremony. Sharda then asks if someone will get the cake when Veena hears it and heads out to get it. Prerna is not happy with it and stares sternly at Mr Bajaj. He says that some things need to be clarified between the two of them which he will do after the party. Veena returns with the cake and both, Mr Bajaj and Prerna go for the knife. However, their hands touch they are immediately taken aback. However, Sharda asks Prerna and Mr Bajaj both to cut the cake with Kuki. Sharda then informs Tanvi that she will go and loosen the structure's rope. Then she will ask Veena to tighten the rope but when she does that, the structure will fall on Mr Bajaj's head, causing him minor injuries.

So while they all begin the cake cutting ceremony, Sharda goes up to cut the rope. As planned, while all attention is on Kuki, Mr Bajaj and Prerna, Sharda has already completed the necessary task. Mr Bajaj notices that Sharda is missing but she manages to arrive on time. Kuki also goes up to Veena and offers the cake.

Prerna notices that Sharda has approached Veena to ask her to fix the structure. As Veena leaves to check the structure, Prerna goes to Sharda and tells her that Veena is her mother. Sharda starts freaking out and Tanvi reveals to Prerna and Mr Bajaj that Sharda had an argument with her for speaking ill about the couple. Sharda asks Prerna to take her to Veena and as the ladies go up the stairs, the structure falls on Mr Bajaj's head, causing him to faint. Prerna and the others immediately take Mr Bajaj to the hospital. Sharda blames Veena for Mr Bajaj's condition and Mohini is surprised.

While Prerna is completing the formalities in the hospital, Tanvi is frantic and states how much she loves him. Sharda, who is taking care of Kuki and decides to manipulate her into hating Prerna. At the Sharma residence, the police arrive and ask Veena to come to the police station. Veena figures that it is because of the Bajaj incident and agrees to go with them. Sharda asks Tanvi to tell Prerna that she is crying incessantly and come home.