Kasautii Zindagii Kay: Vikrant makes an entry; becomes Prerna's saviour

MUMBAI: The episode begins with Prerna arriving at the Basu residence. As she walks towards the house, Prerna thinks about what Komolika said about Anurag and their love. Prerna also thinks about Nivi and Mohini's words against her. Everybody inside the house is shocked to see Prerna, who exchanges glances with Anurag. At the court, as the lawyer, Veena, Shivani, and Shekhar arrive for Prerna's hearing, another lawyer informs them that someone already freed her.



At the Basu residence though, Komolika calls Prerna a runaway who simply ran away from the prison and evaded the hearing. Prerna denies the same and tells her that her thoughts are limited. Komolika then asks her to explain how she managed to get out. Prerna states that she bought off the cops just like Komolika had to free herself. Anurag and Komolika wonder who could have been a benefactor who helped Prerna. Prerna reveals that there is someone who helped her out. Anurag tells her that nobody simply helps anyone without a motive. To this, Prerna replies that there is a barter which will eventually pan out. Anurag immediately goes out to see who accompanied and helped Prerna.



Prerna mocks Komolika that perhaps this time the same money will bring Anurag back to her. Anurag returns and tells Prerna that there is nobody outside. Anurag and Komolika are very curious to know who is this person. Prerna gives that person a call and asks him to come over. Veena, Shivani, and Shekhar wonder where Prerna has gone and come to a conclusion that perhaps she went to the Basu residence. Komolika accuses Prerna of having an affair with that guy. Anurag immediately reacts to it and asks her who he is. Prerna asks him if he is jealous or worried about that guy. Prerna then reveals that Vikrant has returned in his life.



Just then, the bell rings and he enters. Komolika, Anurag, and everyone else are shocked to see him. Anurag tells Prerna to stay away from Vikrant as he cannot be trusted. However, Prerna states that Komolika can't be trusted as well but he is still with her. Komolika raises her hand on Vikrant but he immediately stops her. Anurag asks him to leave but Vikrant states that they wanted to meet them but he will decide when he leaves. Before leaving, Vikrant asks to meet Prerna at 3 at his house to talk about business.