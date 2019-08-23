Kashmir Ki Virasat - A Documentary Premiere On EPIC Channel

EPIC Channel - India Ka Apna Infotainment, has constantly strived to bring alive stories from India through premium, high quality content. EPIC Specials - a popular property that is a kaleidoscope of such stories will bring to its viewers an untold chapter from a place renowned as ‘heaven on Earth’. 'Kashmir Ki Virasat’, a documentary that features the tempestuous history of Kashmir.

The monarchs of Kashmir, centuries ago, built several temples. Some temples couldn’t defeat the rage of the foreign invaders, and some got defeated by the sands of time. Some that survive in various states of ruin speak silently of their history. The few standing tall, are monuments standing testament to this great heritage. Kashmir Ki Virasat brings their forgotten history to life. The documentary is directed by Shivansh Khanna and written by Rajan Khanna.

Shivansh Khanna, the director said, "My documentary on the 'Heritage of Kashmir' is to bring awareness to the actual importance of that glorious region of India that has only been talked in history about its beauty and controversies. As a 21 year old, it was disheartening to know that the contributions of this beautiful region were untold and undocumented. My attempt is to purely showcase the greatness of the Rishi Munis who's astronomical and scientific knowledge elevates the importance of this region and is showcased through these ancient monuments and temples. Irrespective of the terrain challenges and shortcomings, beautiful temples were built that represent our ancestor's inclinations towards the fields of science, astronomy and the environment.This rendition of my work is dedicated to the engineers of that era who carved such beautiful, magnanimous, historical monuments that stand tall even today to narrate the greatness of the Land of Kashmir."

Tune in to EPIC Channel on 24th August at 12:00 PM, 3:00 PM, 5:00 PM, 7:00 PM and 10:00 PM, repeat telecast on 25th August at 8:30 PM.