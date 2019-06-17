Kavach Mahashivratri: Angad is Sandhya’s kavach

MUMBAI: The episode starts with Sandhya saying she had seen Kapil in the engagement party when the ring fell. Suman said this Kapil was there. Usha said she also didn’t see him. Sandhya said whenever she met him, he was alone. Pandit ji said he was a pret and had no reflection. He asked them to go else pret will not leave anyone.



Vinayak said all the ways were closed due to rain and asked how to go. Pandit ji said he didn’t know if the night came then he won’t let anyone go. Usha said today was Sandhya and Angad’s marriage. Pandit ji said the ghost will not let this happen. Everyone came out to leave. Pandit ji said it was night; the pret will not let her go. Angad’s aunt Kiran asked her brother to end the alliance. He said Sandhya was their bahu now. Karthik asked Nisha if she was fine.



Nisha said yes. Pandit ji said that pret will follow him and will be after him and will show him what will not be there in reality. He asked them not to stop on the way in any circumstances. He told Angad that only he can break that thread and that meant he was her kawach and was her true love. Sandhya remembered his love and her bad behaviour. He said she will not leave Sandhya in his life. Sandhya smiled. The lady pret came back to Kapil. Kapil said to Angad that he will not leave Sandhya easily even if she left the village. He said Sandhya was just his and he had waited for her for many years.