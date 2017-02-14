Hot Downloads

News

Keith and Rochelle ENGAGED

SanaFarzeen's picture
By SanaFarzeen
14 Feb 2017 07:15 PM

Television’s dapper and dashing couple, Rochelle Rao and Keith Sequeira, are engaged.

The two have been in a relationship for a couple of years now and their love potion found a new ‘fill’ when they battled the Bigg Boss challenges, hand in hand, as co contestants.

Now, the two have solemnized their relationship.  

Confirmed Rochelle to Tellychakkar.com: “Yes, I am so happy. The world looks so beautiful now. We got engaged few days back and we look forward to a blissful life ahead.”

Keith on his part shared a beautiful picture announcing the news.

She said YES! . . . Photo Credit: @myhappybooth #kero

A post shared by Keith Sequeira (@keithsequeira) on

We wish the two a happy-li-cious life!!!

Tags > Lovebirds, Rochelle Rao, Keith Sequeira, relationship, LOVE, engaged,

