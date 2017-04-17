Keith to do a Fawad in ‘Love Ka Hai Intezaar’

Did you swoon over Fawad Khan’s role in Khoobsurat? Do you want any more of that?

Well, the small screen has been taking inspiration from Bollywood and is set to give you another surprise this year. Star Plus’ new show ‘Love Ka Hai Intezaar’ brings to you this never before seen love story between a Prince Madhav (played by Keith Sequeria) and a Superstar Kamini (Sanjeeda Sheikh).

A righteous prince, Madhav is progressive in his thoughts and enjoys his interest in art. If sources are to be believed his look has been inspired from that of Prince Vikram Singh Rathore in Khoobsurat. Keith will be donning the role of the prince wearing suits and Nehru jackets along with some curated jewellery to give the royal touch for some scenes.

Excited about his new role as a Prince and look, Keith shared, “The look is really dapper, I am seen wearing smart pastel Nehru jackets and slim fit trousers. My character is a very contemporary guy of royal descent so the costumes reflect his demeanor and class.”

Aren’t these royal characters setting new goals for 'Tall, Dark and Handsome' men?!