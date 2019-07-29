Keith Sequeira and Rochelle Rao eliminated from Nach Baliye 9

MUMBAI: Nach Baliye 9 has been creating a lot of buzz. The show had its grand premier and now it will soon see its first elimination.

Yes, you read that right! The first couple to be evicted from the show are Keith Sequeira and Rochelle Rao. In their last performance, the couple performed as pieces of chessboard. Putting up a strong performance on popular track Malhari with their funky costumes that totally lit up the stage, the duo managed to pack in quite a punch with this unique act of theirs! Rochelle has danced before on stage, but this was Keith's first time, so in spite of all the tough lifts, postures and knee slides, the couple managed to kick off their first dance pretty well, with Rochelle checkmating Keith in the end!

However, their performance couldn’t impress the audience much. So, owing to less vote, the duo was evicted.