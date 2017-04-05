Keith Sequeira gets a ‘venomous’ guest

‘Atithi Devo Bhava’- guests should be treated like God.

Well, we Indians have been following the code from time eternal, but what if some visitors tend to be a little too dangerous.

Handsome hunk Keith Sequeira, who is all set to play the lead in Star Plus’ next by Siddharth P Malhotra, recently had an unwelcome guest on set.

Any guesses who it was??

A viper!!!

Yes, while the actor was shooting, he happened to witness a snake in the vicinity. Being active on social media, Keith immediately recorded and posted the video.

Here checkout:

An actors life ... look who paid me a visit on location ... new friend #actorslife #letstalk #icchadhari A post shared by Keith Sequeira (@keithsequeira) on Apr 3, 2017 at 9:41pm PDT

Looks scary, isn’t it??

What would you do if you noticed a snake near you? Shout out your thoughts in the comment box below.