Keith Sequeira gets a ‘venomous’ guest

Who is the most PROMISING newcomer (Male)?
‘Atithi Devo Bhava’- guests should be treated like God.
Well, we Indians have been following the code from time eternal, but what if some visitors tend to be a little too dangerous.
Handsome hunk Keith Sequeira, who is all set to play the lead in Star Plus’ next by Siddharth P Malhotra, recently had an unwelcome guest on set.
Any guesses who it was??
A viper!!!
Yes, while the actor was shooting, he happened to witness a snake in the vicinity. Being active on social media, Keith immediately recorded and posted the video.
Here checkout:
Looks scary, isn’t it??
What would you do if you noticed a snake near you? Shout out your thoughts in the comment box below.
Add new comment