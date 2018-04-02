Home > Tv > Tv News
News

Keith Sequeira to play the parallel lead in Colors’ Udann

Dharini Sanghavi's picture
By Dharini Sanghavi
02 Apr 2018 12:38 PM

Mumbai: The man with charm and class, Keith Sequeira can make any girl go weak on her knees given his charismatic personality. The eye candy broke a zillion hearts when he got married to his long time girlfriend, model and anchor Rochelle Rao.

Last seen in Star Plus’ Love Ka Hai Intezaar, Keith has given his nod for another daily. Yes, The Bigg Boss fame Keith will soon be seen in Colors’ popular show Udann (Gurudev Bhalla Productions).

According to our sources, Keith will play a parallel lead in the drama.

What do you think about Keith Sequeira?

When we contacted Keith, he confirmed the news of being approached for the show and asked us to call later for further details.

Stay tuned to this space for further development. 

Tags > Keith Sequeira, Rochelle Rao, Colors tv, Udann, Gurudev Bhalla Productions, Love Ka Hai Intezaar, Bigg Boss, Model,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Red Carpet: GQ Awards 2018

Red Carpet: GQ Awards 2018
more slideshows Click Here

Hot Downloads

Shaheer Sheikh
Shaheer Sheikh
Jennifer Winget
Jennifer Winget
Daisy Shah
Daisy Shah
Itishree Singh
Itishree Singh
Evelyn Sharma
Evelyn Sharma
Rajev Paul
Rajev Paul
Aalesha
Aalesha
Aditi Sajwan
Aditi Sajwan
Joker
Joker
Hrithik Roshan
Hrithik Roshan

poll

Which TV actress was too hot to handle at the TellyChakkar's 13th B'day bash?

Which TV actress was too hot to handle at the TellyChakkar's 13th B'day bash?
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Which TV actor slayed the red carpet with his hotness at the TellyChakkar's 13th B'day bash?

Which TV actor slayed the red carpet with his hotness at the TellyChakkar's 13th B'day bash?
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

past seven days