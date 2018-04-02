Keith Sequeira to play the parallel lead in Colors’ Udann

Mumbai: The man with charm and class, Keith Sequeira can make any girl go weak on her knees given his charismatic personality. The eye candy broke a zillion hearts when he got married to his long time girlfriend, model and anchor Rochelle Rao.

Last seen in Star Plus’ Love Ka Hai Intezaar, Keith has given his nod for another daily. Yes, The Bigg Boss fame Keith will soon be seen in Colors’ popular show Udann (Gurudev Bhalla Productions).

According to our sources, Keith will play a parallel lead in the drama.

What do you think about Keith Sequeira?

When we contacted Keith, he confirmed the news of being approached for the show and asked us to call later for further details.

Stay tuned to this space for further development.