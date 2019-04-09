Kewal Dasani and Nityaami Shirke join the cast of ALTBalaji’s Medically Yours

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar has been at the forefront of reporting all the latest updates on digital projects.



Now, the latest update is that Kewal Dasani and Nityaami Shirke will be seen in ALTBalaji’s Medically Yours.



A source close to the project said, 'Kewal and Nityaami will have pivotal roles in the project.'



We tried contacting the actors, but they remained unavailable for comment.



Kewal was a part of Colors’ Kaun Hai, where as Nityaami has featured in PM Selfiewali.



Medically Yours will focus on the struggles in the daily life of medical students. It will not just reveal their mental and emotional hardships but also how each decision they make affects their family and personal relationships.



