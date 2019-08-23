Khatron Ke Khiladi 10: Balraj Sayal to return as a wild card entry

MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most popular reality shows. The makers have already kick-started shooting for the 10th season and the show is at a dramatic stage where elimination is happening.



Rani Chatterjee and comedian Balraj Sayal have already got eliminated from the show. Now, according to the latest reports of SpotboyE.com, the makers have brought in some twist around the eliminations and have sent Amruta Khanvilkar and RJ Malishka home. Amruta who is a well-known name in the Marathi film industry and also the winner of dance reality show, Nach Baliye 7 is out of this stunt-based show. Also joining her is RJ Malishka whom we had seen participating in Jhalak Dikhlaja 7 earlier. A source from the sets revealed to the portal that Balraj Sayal who was evicted last week will return as a wild card entry.