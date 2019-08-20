News

Khatron Ke Khiladi 10: Smriti Kalra to enter as a wild card contestant

By TellychakkarTeam
20 Aug 2019 08:39 PM

MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most popular reality shows. The makers have already kick-started shooting for the 10th season in the exotic locales of Bulgaria. The show is at a dramatic stage where elimination is happening. Rani Chatterjee and Balraj Sayal have already been eliminated from the show, and now there are reports about the wild card entry.

According to India Forums’s sources, Smriti Kalra, who is known for the show Suvreen Guggal, is expected to enter the show as the wild card contestant. Smriti was last seen in Star Plus’ Dil Sambhal Ja Zara.

