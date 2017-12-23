Hot Downloads

Monica Sehgal
Monica Sehgal
Adaa Khan
Adaa Khan
Sana Khan
Sana Khan
Priyanka Chopra
Priyanka Chopra
Abhinav Shukla
Abhinav Shukla
Ridhima Pandit
Ridhima Pandit
Vinny Arora
Vinny Arora
Divyanka Tripathi
Divyanka Tripathi
Shivin Narang
Shivin Narang
Hrithik Roshan
Hrithik Roshan

guess who
Guess who?
guess more Click Here

poll

Who is the 'REAL' mastermind in Bigg Boss 11?

Hina Khan, Shilpa Shinde & Vikas Gupta
previous polls Click Here

poll

Do you think Hiten Tejwani deserves another chance to enter Bigg Boss 11?

Do you think Hiten Tejwani deserves another chance to enter Bigg Boss 11?
previous polls Click Here
Home > Tv > Tv News
News

Khichdi, Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai to merge

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
23 Dec 2017 11:35 AM

The makers of "Khichdi" and "Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai" are merging the popular shows for the upcoming season of "Khichdi".

The Star Plus show will have the cast of "Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai" starring alongside the Parekh family, read a statement.

"Both the shows are my babies and nothing gets better than merging them together. 'Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai' and 'Khichdi' both have received immense amount of love from the audiences whenever they have been on air," JD Majethia, producer of both the shows, said in a statement.

"Getting both the shows together will certainly leave the audiences asking for more. It will be a treat for the audience to see what happens when the mad-hatters Parekhs meet the upper middle class Maya and her family, The Sarabhais. A laughter riot for sure," he added. 






Tags > Khichdi, Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai, JD Majethia, Star Plus, upcoming season,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Go Top