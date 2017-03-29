Hot Downloads

Rakesh Paul
Rakesh Paul
Evelyn Sharma
Evelyn Sharma
Leonardo DiCaprio
Leonardo DiCaprio
Nandish Sandhu
Nandish Sandhu
Shama Sikander
Shama Sikander
Leonardo DiCaprio
Leonardo DiCaprio
Aalesha
Richa Chadda
Richa Chadda
Faisal Khan
Faisal Khan
Tarana Kapoor
Tarana Kapoor

guess who
Guess Who?
guess more Click Here

poll

Who is the most PROMISING newcomer?

Who is the most PROMISING newcomer?
previous polls Click Here
Home > TV News > TV News
News

Khushi and Vaidehi to get JAILED in Colors’ Sasural Simar Ka

By TellychakkarTeam
29 Mar 2017 11:53 AM

Tellychakkar.com was the first to report about Colors’ popular drama series Sasural Simar Ka bidding adieu to actress Kajol Srivastava!! With her putting her papers, the character of Vaidehi will see an exit very soon... 

With this, the show will see a huge development of the partners in crime, Khushi (Jyotsna Chandola) and Vaidehi getting exposed followed by their arrest!!

Yes, you heard it right!!

Simar (Keerti Gaekwad Kelkar) will soon trick both Vaidehi and Khushi in their own plan and get them together to talk about their vicious plans. With Piyush (Varun Sharma) hearing about Vaidehi’s true color, he will get wild. 

There will be much more drama when Vaidehi will try to kill Roshni (Nikki Sharma) with a trishul in the temple. All this will result in the police being called and arresting both Khushi and Vaidehi. 

It is believed that while this will mark the exit of Kajol. Khushi as we know, will certainly get back to play her evil plans on the family. 

We buzzed Jyostna and Kajol but did not get through to them. 

Watch this space for more updates.

Tags > Colors, Sasural Simar Ka, jailed, Jyotsna Chandola, Keerti Gaekwad Kelkar, Varun Sharma, Nikki Sharma, Kajol Srivastava,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Go Top