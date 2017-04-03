Hot Downloads

Manisha Koirala
Manisha Koirala
Gaurav Khanna
Gaurav Khanna
Sambhavna Seth
Sambhavna Seth
Priyanka Chopra
Priyanka Chopra
Malaika Arora Khan
Malaika Arora Khan
Evelyn Sharma
Evelyn Sharma
Shiraz Hussain
Shiraz Hussain
Deepika Padukone
Deepika Padukone
Sonam Kapoor
Sonam Kapoor
Divya Dutta
Divya Dutta

guess who
Guess Who?
guess more Click Here

poll

Which 'Star Plus Dopahar' show are you enjoying the most?

Which 'Star Plus Dopahar' show are you enjoying the most?
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who is your favourite Nach Baliye contestant?

Who is your favourite Nach Baliye contestant?
previous polls Click Here
Home > TV News > TV News
News

Khushwant Walia to play the new ‘hero’ in Colors’ Sasural Simar Ka

SanaFarzeen's picture
By SanaFarzeen
03 Apr 2017 05:33 PM

Time to welcome a new hero in Sasural Simar Ka (Rashmi Sharma Productions)!!!

The Colors drama will see the dashing actor Khushwant Walia playing the new lead.

Pyaar Ka Dard Hai fame actor Khushwant, will play Aarav Bhardwaj, Pari’s son, who will come home after taking a law degree from a foreign university.

Aarav will be a very positive guy who will charm everyone with his aura and bring about laughter and happiness in the family.

The actor signed the contract today, and will start shooting soon.

When we called Khushwant, he confirmed his entry with us.

Interestingly, the actor, in his sabbatical was busying assisting director Ashish Shrivastav in Piyaa Albela (Rajshri and Zee TV).

Talking about the same, Khushwant shared, “Ashish sir is my mentor who gave me an opportunity to assist him. It was a great experience and I really got to learn a lot. Being on the set is always fruitful and I had a gala time. But now, it’s time to get back to action.”

Good luck Khushwant and welcome back!!

Tags > Khushwant Walia, Colors, Sasural Simar Ka, Rashmi Sharma Productions, new lead,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Go Top