Khushwant Walia to play the new ‘hero’ in Colors’ Sasural Simar Ka

Time to welcome a new hero in Sasural Simar Ka (Rashmi Sharma Productions)!!!

The Colors drama will see the dashing actor Khushwant Walia playing the new lead.

Pyaar Ka Dard Hai fame actor Khushwant, will play Aarav Bhardwaj, Pari’s son, who will come home after taking a law degree from a foreign university.

Aarav will be a very positive guy who will charm everyone with his aura and bring about laughter and happiness in the family.

The actor signed the contract today, and will start shooting soon.

When we called Khushwant, he confirmed his entry with us.

Interestingly, the actor, in his sabbatical was busying assisting director Ashish Shrivastav in Piyaa Albela (Rajshri and Zee TV).

Talking about the same, Khushwant shared, “Ashish sir is my mentor who gave me an opportunity to assist him. It was a great experience and I really got to learn a lot. Being on the set is always fruitful and I had a gala time. But now, it’s time to get back to action.”

Good luck Khushwant and welcome back!!