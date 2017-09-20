Rajshri Productions' daily Ek Shringar Swabhimaan that airs on Colors is bringing forth high voltage drama in its recent episodes.

The loyal viewers of the show would know how Meghna (Sangeita Chauhaan) and Naina (Ankitta Sharma) are trying to unite Khyati (Aashika Bhatia) and Vishal (Karan Singhmar). On the other hand, Nandkishore (Vinay Jain) is adamant on getting Khyati married to a groom of his choice.

Now we hear that, a lot of twists will unfold in the upcoming episodes of the series.

Our source informs us, "with no options left, Khyati and Vishal will get secretly married in the absence of Nandkishore with the help of Meghna, Naina and others. The duo will get married and visit the Chauhan House to seek blessings from Nandkishore and that is when all sorts of insults will be hurled upon Vishal and he will be thrown out of the house."

Seems the drama quotient will raise higher in the upcoming episodes with this wedding twist.

We tried to get in touch with Aashika and Karan but they remained unavailable.

Keep reading TellyChakkar.com for more updates.



