Guruodev Bhalla and Dhaval Gada's popular daily Naamkarann is unfolding new twists with its ongoing episodes.

The series that airs on Star Plus, has been been coming up with gripping twists to keep the audience hooked to the series.

The loyal viewers of the daily would know how Dayawanti (Ragini Shah) and Gurumaa have been plotting against Avni (Aditi Rathore) and we had already reported earlier about Avni's abduction.

We hear, in the upcoming episodes, the viewers will get to witness some major drama post her kidnapping.

Our source informs us that, Dayavanti and Gurumaa will lock up up Avni and few other girls in the Rangmahal and try to sell them.

On learning about Avni's abduction, Neil (Zain Imam) will further reach Rangmahal with his team to rescue her. Though Avni will try to escape from the room and scream for help, Neil will fail to trace her.

Will Neil be able to rescue Avni and the other girls? Only time will tell.

We tried to get in touch with Zain and Aditi but they remained unavailable.

Keep reading this space for more updates.



