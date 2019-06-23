Kiku Sharda and Krushna Abhishek's spooky experience on the sets of ALTBalaji's Booo…Sabki Phategi

MUMBAI: After receiving a positive response on the trailer, it’s no surprise to see anticipation levels at an all-time high for ALTBalaji’s upcoming show Booo…Sabki Phategi, directed by Farhad Samji. Starring Tusshar Kapoor, Mallika Sherawat, Sanjay Mishra, Kiku Sharda, Krushna Abhishek, Vipul Roy, Sakshi Pradhan, Anil Charanjeet, Shefali Zariwala, Saba Saudagar, and Shweta Gulati, expect a lot of thrills and chills as the horror-comedy show streams live on the ALTBalaji app on June 27th.



While one can expect to encounter paranormal activity on the show, it seems the cast also had their share of close encounters of the spooky kind, while filming for the same. Krushna actually got so involved with his character while shooting that he started sensing things moving around him even when no one was around. There was a scene that required Kiku Sharda and him to run out from their room. But while shooting a retake, Krushna sensed that the couch inside their room had moved. The angle of the couch had changed.



Krushna said while speaking about the chilling experience, 'I actually got scared shooting a retake. I never believed in horror until I sensed it myself. It was really difficult to shoot the retake after the couch moved.'



On this situation, Kiku shared, 'At first, when Krushna told us about it, we gave it a deaf ear thinking he was just trying to scare us unnecessarily. However, it was unbelievably true when we saw the angle of the sofa different from what it was in the first shot and no one was even there to push it. That was pretty spooky, and I have goosebumps even thinking about it.'



Booo…Sabki Phategi revolves around a group of friends who plan to surprise their old friend and spend a few nights at a desolate resort. The group ignores all the supernatural activities taking place in the empty and spooky building. Things start to take a hilarious turn when members of the group become ghosts after getting killed.



