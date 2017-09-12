Colors’ adventurous celebrity reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi is viewers’ most favourite weekend show.

The series has been maintaining number one position in TRP charts for many weeks now. The current eighth season showcases a perfect blend of thrilling stunts, contestants’ fun quotient, drama and undoubtedly a cut throat competition.

Along with being a mass favourite, the show also happens to be comedian Kiku Sharda's beloved non-fiction series.

Yes, Kiku is all gaga over the celebrity participants and how they perform dangerous stunts nonchalantly.

Praising them on public platform, Kiku tweeted:

To which Ravi replied:

Thanks kiku....with the right amount of madness sab ho jaata hai https://t.co/ldMyqsjRvx — Ravi Dubey (@_ravidubey) September 10, 2017

Even Nia and Hina thanked Kiku by tweeting:

Even we don't know one step at a time may b.. our sportsman spirit kept us going..thanks @kikusharda https://t.co/4bd1OVdKMw — HINA KHAN (@eyehinakhan) September 10, 2017

Coz we can never do what U do kiku.. take a bow and thank youuu...https://t.co/7ctbxVHjxy — NIA SHARMA (@Theniasharma) September 10, 2017

Keep up the good work guys!