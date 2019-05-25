Kiku Sharda, Mubeen Saudagar and Gaurav Dubey in SAB TV’s Apna News Aayega

MUMBAI: SAB TV is bringing a sketch comedy titled Apna News Aayega, produced by Optimystix Entertainment. The series of gags will air between the shows on a weekend.

TellyChakkar broke the news about actors namely Chhavi Pandey, Rajesh Kumar, Ketan Singh, Divyansh Dwivedi and Abhilash Thapliyal have been roped for the project (Read here: http://www.tellychakkar.com/ tv/tv-news/chhavi-pandey- rajesh-kumar-ketan-singh- divyansh-dwivedi-abhilash- thapliyal-sab-tv-s-apna ).

Now, we have information about actor cum comedian Kiku Sharda, Mubeen Saudagar and Gaurav Dubey who have joined the cast of Apna News Aayega.

The entire cast will be seen entertaining viewers with their humour and gags based on Bollywood, International and current affairs.