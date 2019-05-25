News

Kiku Sharda, Mubeen Saudagar and Gaurav Dubey in SAB TV’s Apna News Aayega

Dharini Sanghavi's picture
By Dharini Sanghavi
25 May 2019 01:25 PM

MUMBAI: SAB TV is bringing a sketch comedy titled Apna News Aayega, produced by Optimystix Entertainment. The series of gags will air between the shows on a weekend.

TellyChakkar broke the news about actors namely Chhavi Pandey, Rajesh Kumar, Ketan Singh, Divyansh Dwivedi and Abhilash Thapliyal have been roped for the project (Read here: http://www.tellychakkar.com/tv/tv-news/chhavi-pandey-rajesh-kumar-ketan-singh-divyansh-dwivedi-abhilash-thapliyal-sab-tv-s-apna).

Now, we have information about actor cum comedian Kiku Sharda, Mubeen Saudagar and Gaurav Dubey who have joined the cast of Apna News Aayega.

The entire cast will be seen entertaining viewers with their humour and gags based on Bollywood, International and current affairs.

Optimystix is also working on a crime based show for Colors Rishtey and also bringing their much loved show Baal Veer back on TV (Read here: http://www.tellychakkar.com/tv/tv-news/after-the-success-of-crime-patrol-optimystix-bring-another-crime-based-show-190427; http://www.tellychakkar.com/tv/tv-news/sab-tv-s-baal-veer-return-190520)   

Tags > Kiku Sharda, Mubeen Saudagar, Gaurav Dubey, SAB TV’s, Apna News Aayega, exclusive, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Rajinikanth
Rajinikanth
Manish Raisinghan
Manish Raisinghan
Hrithik Roshan
Aishwarya Sakhuja
Aishwarya Sakhuja
Rajshree Thakur
Rajshree Thakur
Manav Gohil
Manav Gohil
Kareena Kapoor Khan
Kareena Kapoor Khan
Aditi Sajwan
Aditi Sajwan
Gunjan Utreja
Gunjan Utreja
Mansoor Dar
Mansoor Dar

past seven days